SAN DIEGO — A former employee at the San Diego State University Aztec Shops tested positive for tuberculosis, the university confirmed on Thursday.

According to the university, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency notified the school of the case, prompting them to notify individuals who might have been exposed to the employee from Feb. 22 to June 22 of this year.

“As people who become ill with TB may be sick for months before they are diagnosed, potential exposure windows can be long, and are shared out of an abundance of caution,” SDSU said in an email Thursday to the campus community.

No-cost testing has been organized for employees at the Aztec Shops who have been identified as close contacts. At this time, there have been no additional cases reported.

Possible exposure occurred primarily at the Charles B. Bell Jr. Pavilion, according to HHSA. No classroom spaces were impacted with the exposure, according to the university.

Tuberculosis is an air-borne disease caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria primarily attacks the lungs, but can also have an impact on other parts of the body such as the kidney, spine and brain.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis may include persistent coughing, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss. If not treated, tuberculosis may be fatal, the CDC says.

Health officials encourage those that may be experiencing symptoms consistent with tuberculosis to see a medical provider right away to test for an infection.

Members of the SDSU community that have questions about the positive test are encouraged to contact the university at healthadvisory@sdsu.edu or the county HHSA department at 619-302-5382 or 619-261-1243.

There is no further information at this time about the positive case or the employee’s current condition.