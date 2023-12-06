SAN DIEGO — After 35 proton cancer treatments, Jeff McAdam is technically cured of cancer, but not cancer free.

The 39-year-old former FOX 5 reporter was diagnosed with a cervical chordoma, a dangerous cancer threatening his mobility and his life.

“You’ve got this really rare one in a million-type cancer inside your body,” McAdam said.

The expert researcher launched into searching for the best possible course of action, traveling the nation for the top doctors and treatments, ironically finding the most cutting-edge technology in the San Diego area.

“Think about all the days we’ve traveled, the places we’ve gone, but the peace of mind that it gave us too… and ultimately we ended up right here in San Diego, I think it says a lot about what San Diego has to offer, some of the very best medical technology, medical teams in the country, if not the world,” McAdam said.

The California Proton Cancer Therapy Center at the University of California, San Diego spent $220 million building a radiation accelerator that focuses its destructive powers in a three millimeter beam to destroy a tumor and leave the healthy tissues intact.

“It’s a charged particle that you can accelerate to about two-thirds the speed of light and then you can redirect that into a beam, what we call a pencil beam, that you can then shoot that into the patient’s body,” said Brian Chou, M.D. from California Protons California Cancer Therapy.

Now with the cancer treatments finished, there is nothing left for McAdam to do but live his life and monitor his body.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the McAdam family.

“I rang that bell today and it kind of felt like this is the last lap. I don’t know how long that lap is going to be, I don’t know if it’s going to be 50 years, 10 years or two years, but my pace I hope will pick up, I hope I don’t just go back to the life that I lived, but doing something more meaningful in some capacity. The clock is ticking,” McAdam said.