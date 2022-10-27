SAN DIEGO — A 55-year-old man has died from influenza, marking the first death in San Diego County this flu season, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

County health officials say the man was not vaccinated against the flu and had underlying medical conditions. He did not test positive for COVID-19.

For the week ending on Oct. 22, 856 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported by HHSA, up nearly 45% from the 591 new cases the week prior.

County health officials are now also publishing a weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report with hospitals seeing a rise in cases.

Emergency department visits for flu-like symptoms comprised of 6% of all visits for the reporting week, according to HHSA.

“Every flu death is tragic and our condolences go out to the man’s family and friends,” said a quote attributed to County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten. “Unfortunately, we see influenza deaths every fall and winter and I encourage San Diegans to do their part to stop the spread of illnesses and prevent deaths.”