SAN DIEGO — The family of an 87-year-old man who died after eating at a Miguel’s Cocina in 4S Ranch during the E. coli outbreak earlier this year is suing the restaurant and its parent company for wrongful death and negligence.

The lawsuit was filed with the county Superior Court last Wednesday on behalf of John Ferber, who died on Oct. 26 due to E. coli-related complications less than two weeks after eating at the popular Mexican chain restaurant with his wife.

His family’s suit is the third to come out following the outbreak at Miguel’s Cocina that was linked to 35 E. coli infections, including 10 hospitalizations. Those who fell ill reported eating at the location between Oct. 6 and Oct. 18.

In the complaint, Ferber’s family says he and his wife went to the restaurant on Oct. 14 to eat dinner. They reportedly became sick shortly after, both suffering from “severe gastrointestinal distress” that caused diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain.

Ferber’s wife recovered from her illness, but he continued to get sicker. According to a November statement from the county Medical Examiner’s Office, he had multiple pre-existing conditions that contributed to his deteriorating health.

The complaint says he passed on Oct. 26 from complications of hemolytic uremic syndrome brought on by an E. coli infection — two days after county health officials announced more than a dozen “confirmed or probable” cases had been linked to the Miguel’s Cocina.

The family alleges that the restaurant and its parent company, Brigantine Inc., were negligent in ensuring the safety of the food it served and that Ferber suffered a premature death “as a direct and proximate result” of this.

They are seeking compensation for the costs incurred due to his funeral, burial and memorial services, as well as other non-economic general damages.

Two similar lawsuits on behalf of people who became ill after eating at the Miguel’s location in 4S Ranch have been filed since the outbreak. FOX 5 reached out to the restaurant’s parent company about the latest suit and is awaiting response.

A county investigation into the specific food items that were the source of the outbreak at the restaurant remains ongoing.

Ron Simon, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuits, told FOX 5 in November that he hopes the lawsuits will help expedite the probe into how the food at the restaurant became contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

After a 10-day voluntary closure, the 4S Ranch location of Miguel’s Cocina was reopened on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Prior to resuming business, county officials said that the restaurant had undergone extensive measures to ensure that it was up to food safety codes. All personnel were cleared by county officials to return to work and no ongoing risks were identified before its reopening.