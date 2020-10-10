East County health center offers free flu shots Saturday

LA MESA, Calif. – A free drive-by flu shot clinic will be open Saturday at La Mesa’s Grossmont Healthcare District.

The clinic, a partnership between Grossmont, Champions for Health and San Diego County, opens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 9001 Wakarusa St. in La Mesa.

Doctors say this year’s flu shot is particularly important in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Experts don’t know what it’s going to be like to have a case of COVID and the flu at the same time, but we can imagine it will be pretty severe,” said Erica Salcuni, director of outreach at Champions for Health.

A heavy turnout is expected to take advantage of the free seasonal shot.

“We don’t have a COVID vaccine, (but) we do have a flu vaccine so take advantage of that protection,” Salcuni said.