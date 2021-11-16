Blood supply ‘critically low’ ahead of Holiday Bowl Blood and Food Drive

SAN DIEGO — Anyone looking for a way to give back ahead of the holiday season can donate blood or goods at a big event this Thursday.

The SDCCU Holiday Bowl Blood and Food Drive is being held Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Blood donations are by appointment only and food donations can be dropped off anytime during the event.

Organizers say blood donations are urgently needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when supply has been critically low because of fewer mobile blood drives. Donations will help patients in the San Diego County region and if you can’t donate Thursday, you can schedule a donation at the San Diego Blood Bank.

Food items needed the most at the Holiday Bowl Blood and Food Drive include canned meats and fish, canned vegetables, canned fruits, jars of peanut butter and dried shelf-stable goods like oatmeal, cereals and pasta. Glass jars, homemade food products and alcohol cannot be accepted.

Find more information about the drive on the Holiday Bowl website.