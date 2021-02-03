County’s first seasonal flu death was man who also had COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s first reported flu death this season was a 65-year-old man who also had COVID-19, county officials said Wednesday.

The East County man died Jan. 13. He had underlying medical conditions and had received the flu vaccine, according to the county.

The man was one of 39 residents who have been diagnosed with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

There have been 677 reported cases of the flu this season in San Diego County compared to 11,863 cases at the same time last year. Last season, the county recorded 108 deaths from the flu.

“Influenza deaths are very unfortunate, but they do occur every flu season,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “While influenza activity has been very low this season, San Diegans should get vaccinated against the flu to prevent getting influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.”