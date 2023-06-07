SAN DIEGO — County of San Diego health officials Tuesday urged at-risk residents to get their Mpox vaccinations.

The call for vaccinations comes after a cluster of Mpox cases were confirmed in Chicago, prompting warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a potential resurgence in cases.

San Diego has not recorded an Mpox case since Feb. 18, according to county officials. The majority of the county’s 473 total cases were reported from June 15, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2022.

Health officials say that although anyone can get Mpox, sexually active gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men or transgender individuals have been most affected in San Diego and the United States.

No Mpox deaths have been reported so far in San Diego County and there have only been 18 Mpox-related hospitalizations.

Those who have already gotten their two-dose vaccination do not need to be re-vaccinated, county officials said. Those who only got their first shot are recommended to get their second dose to complete the series.

More information on Mpox in San Diego County can be found here.

“We are asking for people who are at risk of Mpox to get vaccinated or get up to date on their vaccinations and consider taking steps to prevent Mpox exposure,” said a quote attributed to Dr. Ankita Kadakia, County deputy public health officer. “I am confident we can build off the collaboration and partnerships developed last year with the LGBTQ+ community to protect those at risk.”’

You can schedule an appointment to get the JYNNEOS two-shot Mpox vaccine through your healthcare provider, a County STD clinic or through California’s MyTurn website.

Residents can sign up for the county’s Mpox message alert system in both English and Spanish by texting “COSD MONKEYPOX” to 468-311.