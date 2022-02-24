SAN DIEGO — Several pregnant women in San Diego could soon have access to a doula.

The program would make doulas, a person who support pregnant women during the birthing process, more accessible to communities around San Diego.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a doula pilot program next week.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says the reason for the development is community input.

“We also know that they are significantly missing in communities of color — in the Latino community, the African-American community — so I heard from a lot of folks in the community that said we need this within our community,” said Fletcher.

County records show that from 2016 to 2020, 32 women died from childbirth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than a white woman.

“We know that the doula programs can have success and have volumes of stats about how they really increase the probability of a successful pregnancy,” Fletcher said.

The county is allocating $400,000 to the pilot program. Fletcher says once approved it will take a few months to finalize.

The cost of a doula ranges from $300 to $3,000 depending on the care. Since the program is still in the begging stages, it is unclear whether the program will completely pay for the doula entirely or provide subsides at a reduced cost.

The pilot program will be voted on Tuesday at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“You know people are struggling and the cost of things are going up … we are going to do everything we can to try to make that better,” Fletcher said.