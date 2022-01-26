County reports 2nd flu death this season

SAN DIEGO — A 95-year-old man is the second San Diego County resident to die of influenza this season, county health officials said Wednesday.

The man had not been vaccinated against the virus and had underlying medical conditions, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency. He was a resident of coastal North County.

The county has seen 1,314 reported cases of the flu this season, 29 of which were reported in the last week.

County health officials say influenza activity has been higher this season than last, though reports of the virus have declined in recent weeks.

In early December, the county recorded its first flu death of the season. The man, a 42-year-old resident of central North County, was also unvaccinated and had underlying conditions.