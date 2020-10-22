County offering free flu shot clinics

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County is sponsoring a series of upcoming free flu vaccination clinics.

The first was held Thursday at North Central Public Health Center in San Diego. Clinics will take place in October and November at several locations in the county, available at no cost to adults and children aged six months and up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get a flu shot this year to protect themselves from infection and to reduce the strain on the U.S. health care system amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Other clinics include:

Oct. 24: South Public Health Center, 690 Oxford St. in Chula Vista;

Oct. 27: North Coastal Public Health Center, 3609 Ocean Ranch Blvd. in Oceanside;

Oct. 28: Central Public Health Center VIP Trailer, 3177A Oceanview Blvd. in San Diego;

Oct. 29: East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave. in El Cajon; and

Nov. 3: North Inland Public Health Center, 649 W. Mission Ave #2 in Escondido

More information on the flu vaccine is available online at sandiegocounty.gov/iz or by calling 2-1-1.