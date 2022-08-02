SAN DIEGO – On Tuesday, San Diego County officials held a press conference declaring monkeypox a Local Health Emergency.

San Diego County Chair Nathan Fletcher, Vice Chair Nora Vargas, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric McDonald, and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria were present for the meeting which shared the latest on the county’s response to the virus.

The group will “cover the latest developments, including updated numbers, community outreach, vaccine projections and distribution plans, the expected significant ongoing shortage of vaccines, health and harm reduction education, treatment and planning for the future,” according to a release sent out Tuesday morning.

The meeting comes just one day after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency over the outbreak in the Golden State.

As of August 1, California recorded 827 cases of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Nationally, more than 5,800 cases have been confirmed, meaning that California makes up 14% nation’s cases.

San Diego County has confirmed 27 cases as of August 2, but officials say that number is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks.

FOX 5 will stream the press conference in the player at the top of this story.

Check back for updates on this developing story.