Cleaning companies see surge in business during coronavirus outbreak

SAN DIEGO -- As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, cleaning experts say chances are good San Diegans already have the tools they need right under their kitchen sink to battle the germs.

“One misconception with disinfectant is that you can just spray it on, wipe it off, and you’re good to go,” said Damon Duckworth of MSJ Cleaners.

“In reality, you should clean the surface with a water and soap solution first, get the area entirely clean, then take your disinfectant and apply it as the directions display."

Duckworth says you your disinfectant should be at least 70% ethanol. He advises letting it sit on a given surface -- like a doorknob or sink handle -- for about two minutes before wiping the solution away.

According to Duckworth, business for his company has gone up nearly 30% in the past couple of weeks.

“We’ve definitely added a few more hours to our daily shifts because it takes longer to do the deep cleanings," he said.