Multiple California labs previously certified to test the potency of cannabis flowers fell out of compliance after the Department of Cannabis Control issued new guidelines aimed at combating labeling scams in the industry.

As of Jan. 4, 18 of the state’s 38 labs met the new requirements, according to the DCC’s website.

Labs that don’t meet the new guidelines will be blocked from testing cannabis flower, the smokable form of the drug that includes the plant’s buds and and noninfused pre-rolled joints. It’s considered to be the most popular category of legal weed, according to reports.

David Hafner, the department spokesperson, told KTLA that no significant product delays should result due to the new testing guidelines.

“The Department has not been informed of any significant product delays, but there could be a slight delay in some products reaching dispensaries in the near term. To help prevent this from happening, the Department DCC has been prioritizing re-sampling requests from distributors who had samples with labs that cannot currently conduct flower and non-infused pre-roll testing,” Hafner said in part.

“Four laboratories had their testing methods verified by the department last week and we expect to verify the testing methods of additional licensed laboratories in the near future.”

The new guidelines were introduced to “ensure all licensed laboratories are using the same standardized cannabinoid test method, which will ensure consumers receive accurate and consistent information regarding the cannabinoid content of the cannabis and cannabis product they use or consume,” according to the DCC website.

California’s legal cannabis industry has faced allegations that labs have inflated the amount of THC found in cannabis products to increase its value. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that makes users high.

Studies found that customers typically pay more for products with higher THC content. This creates an incentive for labs to inflate test results, which also results in farmers, who sell wholesale cannabis, charging more for their products.

In 2022, two California residents filed a lawsuit against DreamFields Brands and Med for America Inc., alleging that the companies artificially increased the amount of THC found in various products.

The lawsuit specifically aimed at the companies’ Jeeter pre-roll products. A company representative vehemently condemned the claims in a statement to NewsNation.

“The false allegations regarding us misrepresenting our THC levels are wrong,” the statement said in part.

“These untrue allegations are a sad way to discredit our brand & business practices for sensational news and extortionary financial gain. As a leader in our industry, we challenge any person and institution to demonstrate where we have been out of compliance in representing our THC content.”

The new testing regulations are the result of a law that passed the California Legislature in 2021, also created to help combat labeling fraud.