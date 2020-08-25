Calif. closer to banning sale of most flavored tobacco

FILE – This May 17, 2018 file photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Francisco. On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, the California Assembly voted 50-0 to ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products. The bill heads back to the state Senate, where it is expected to pass and make its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. The ban does not apply to hookah water pipes and flavored shisha tobacco products. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is on track to ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products.

The state Assembly approved the ban on Monday, two months after the state Senate passed a similar ban. The ban faces one more vote in the Senate before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The bill does not make it a crime for people to posses flavored tobacco products. But it bans retailers from selling them. Violators would face a $250 fine.

Not all flavored tobacco products would be banned. The bill would exempt loose leaf tobacco, premium cigars and shisha tobacco used in hookah.