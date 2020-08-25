Calif. closer to banning sale of most flavored tobacco

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is on track to ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products.
The state Assembly approved the ban on Monday, two months after the state Senate passed a similar ban. The ban faces one more vote in the Senate before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
The bill does not make it a crime for people to posses flavored tobacco products. But it bans retailers from selling them. Violators would face a $250 fine.
Not all flavored tobacco products would be banned. The bill would exempt loose leaf tobacco, premium cigars and shisha tobacco used in hookah.