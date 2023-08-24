Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect a correction by County of San Diego. The advisory is only in effect for the Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach.

SAN DIEGO — Imperial Beach and Coronado’s Silver Strand residents are urged to boil their water before using it or use bottled water after E. coli bacteria was found in the drinking water system.

The State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water issued a boil water advisory for the two areas Thursday afternoon, according to the County of San Diego’s emergency website. On the Silver Strand, the advisory is only in effect for areas south of Fiddler’s Cove, the Coronado Police Department said.

Cal American Water Company was expected to contact affected customers with more information.

“The presence of E. coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste,” the county said.

The advisory states the water is not safe to drink and should be boiled for 3 minutes to kill bacteria. Residents are also encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking.

E. coli infection can lead to diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. Infants, young children, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems are especially at risk.

The order is in effect until lab results confirm there is no bacteria in the water supply.