SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man with multiple pre-existing conditions who ate at Miguel’s Cocina in 4S Ranch during the E. coli outbreak died last month, county health officials confirmed.

The man, identified as John Christ Ferber, passed away on Oct. 26, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Further details about his death were not disclosed by county officials.

It marks the first death due to the outbreak at the popular Mexican chain restaurant that hospitalized 10 people and infected at least 25 others. Those who fell ill reported eating at the location between Oct. 6 and Oct. 18.

A county investigation into the specific food items that were the source of the outbreak at the restaurant remains ongoing. After a 10-day voluntary closure, however, the 4S Ranch location of Miguel’s Cocina was reopened on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Prior to resuming business, the county told FOX 5 that the restaurant had undergone extensive measures to ensure that it was up to food safety codes, including disinfecting, the replacement of all food stored in the kitchen and administering additional food handler training to staff.

All personnel were cleared to return to work and no ongoing risks were identified before its reopening, county officials added.

As a result of the outbreak, two lawsuits have been filed against the parent company of Miguel’s Cocina, Brigantine Restaurants. Attorney Ron Simon is representing 15 of the 35 people who experienced an infection and their families in the litigation.

FOX 5 has reached out to Brigantine Corporation for comment and is awaiting a response.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.