SAN DIEGO — Seven people have been hospitalized with E. coli infections after eating at Miguel’s Cocina in 4S Ranch, local health officials said Tuesday.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is investigating a total of 13 “confirmed or probable” cases linked to the restaurant. Those who fell ill reported eating at the location from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 and had symptoms from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19.

Of the seven who were hospitalized, at least one person developed a severe complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

It is not known yet which food item or items were the sources of the bacteria, county officials say. The restaurant decided Tuesday to close its doors until that’s determined.

“People who visited the restaurant and are feeling ill should see their doctor as soon as possible,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We want them to get tested and have the results sent to the local health department. Those most at risk from infection are children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.