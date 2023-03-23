SAN DIEGO — A deadly fungal infection that is being warned about by the Centers for Disease Control for its “dramatic” increase in cases has already been in the San Diego area for several years, local health officials said.

Since 2020, 92 cases of Candida auris, a type of yeast that can cause severe illness in hospitalized patients, have been reported in San Diego County, Tim McClain, a spokesman with the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, told FOX 5 Thursday.

Three cases of C. auris were reported in 2020, nine in 2021, 60 in 2022 and 20 thus far in 2023, McClain confirmed. At the current rate, the fungal infection will exceed the total cases in 2022.

C. auris primarily affects older people and those with weakened immune systems, rejects treatments from traditional antifungal medications and has a mortality rate of up to 60%, per the CDC.

San Diego hospitals are on high alert with cases already confirmed locally. However, Dr. John Bradley, medical director of infectious diseases at Rady’s Children Hospital, says it’s both preventable and treatable.