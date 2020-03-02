Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Health
USC to hold classes online for 3 days as a test amidst coronavirus outbreak
Starbucks employee diagnosed with coronavirus in Seattle, company says
Cleaning companies see surge in business during coronavirus outbreak
Video
New CDC guidance says older adults should ‘stay at home as much as possible’ due to coronavirus
Gyms taking extra measures amid coronavirus scare
Video
More Health Headlines
Concerns of under testing for coronavirus pushes CDC to change requirements
Video
31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus
‘We don’t have enough,’ Pence says of coronavirus tests
Employee at San Diego AT&T store tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Blood Bank requests donations in preparation for travel bans
Supplies selling out at local stores due to coronavirus scare
Video
Bill would help FDA identify medical shortages
Video
Can Lysol, Clorox products kill the coronavirus?
US coronavirus death toll climbs to 6
Video
Masks keep selling out, CDC keeps pleading with public not to buy them
Video