Health officials unsure how latest coronavirus patient was exposed

SACRAMENTO — Another coronavirus case has been confirmed in California, and health officials aren’t yet sure how the patient was exposed to the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The patient in question did not have any recent travel history that would suggest possible exposure to the virus, and they did not have contact with another confirmed coronavirus patient, health officials said.

The CDC said it was possible this is the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States. Officials were investigating further to explore any and all of the patient’s possible exposure opportunities to determine how they contracted the virus.

The patient, a resident of Solano County, is receiving treatment in Sacramento, the California Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

