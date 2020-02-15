County officials declare local health emergency due to coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County on Friday declared a local emergency and a local health emergency in response to the expanding reaches of the coronavirus outbreak.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the local health emergency was declared “out of an abundance of caution.” The local emergency will initially be in effect for seven days, though Fletcher said county officials would seek to officially extend the emergency declaration to 30 days within the week.

“The risk to the public is still low,” County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said.

As of Friday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed two local patients have coronavirus. Both patients are being cared for at UC San Diego Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story.