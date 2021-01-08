Head-on crash kills 1, injures another

RAMONA (CNS) – A head-on crash in Ramona killed a 28-year-old Vista man and left another driver hospitalized with serious injuries Friday.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on state Route 78 near Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators determined the Vista man was heading west in a 1998 Honda Civic when, for unknown reasons, his car crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Ram pickup head on, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the pickup’s driver, a 56- year-old woman, was airlifted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of major injuries, the newspaper reported.