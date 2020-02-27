Hash oil lab bust nets 4 arrests

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Four people were arrested after police uncovered a hash oil lab in a Spring Valley home on Wednesday.

Deputies found the makeshift drug-making setup Wednesday morning during a search of the residence in the 9700 block of Austin Drive, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cook.

Members of a narcotics task force impounded the paraphernalia, which allegedly was being used to distill a type of potent cannabis concentrate commonly referred to as butane honey oil, Cook said.

Arrested during the raid on suspicion of manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance were Amanda Capps, 24, and James Charles, 55. Taken into custody for alleged illegal drug possession were William Nunn, 42, and James Grigs, 54.

The sergeant said the search was a so-called “fourth waiver” operation — one that requires no warrant because the subject of the search has voluntarily relinquished the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure as part of the conditions of parole, probation or conditional jail release.