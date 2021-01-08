Dodgers Hall of Fame manager dies at 93

LOS ANGELES – Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has died at 93 years old, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday.

Lasorda suffered sudden cardiac arrest at his home Thursday night and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Lasorda was 93-years-old.

The Dodgers legend was hospitalized in the middle of November and was released earlier this week. Part of that time was spent in the intensive care unit.

Lasorda was born on Sept. 22, 1927, and he grew up in Norristown, Pennsylvania, located just outside of Philadelphia. In 1945, at the age of 18, the left-handed pitcher signed with the hometown Phillies organization.

After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Lasorda returned to baseball with Schenectady Blue Jays, where he pitched a record-breaking 25-strikeout game, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 1954, Lasorda made his major league pitching debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The baseball Hall of Famer spent parts of seven decades with the Dodgers, much of that as the team’s manager.

Lasorda is survived by his wife of 70 years and their daughter and granddaughter.