Grossmont, Cuyamaca colleges shift to online classes

EL CAJON, Calif. — Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges are transitioning to online classes next week in response to the coronavirus, the community college district announced Thursday.

Online classes will be held in lieu of in-person classes from March 16 to 20, according to a statement from the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District.

Classes are scheduled to resume March 30, following the colleges’ spring break.

Student events for the next two weeks have been canceled

“We are taking these extraordinary measures out of an abundance of caution,” said Chancellor Lynn Neault. “We are doing everything we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students, employees and the public, while ensuring that our student can complete their classes.”