Gov. Newsom tours local school in final push for Prop. 13

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Diego Friday morning to tour a local middle school and urge voters to support Proposition 13, a school facilities bond.

The governor’s visit to Dana Middle School in Point Loma was part of his final get-out-the-vote swing through the state before the March 3 primary election. Prop. 13 is the only statewide issue on the ballot, and Newsom is throwing his political weight behind the measure.

Prop. 13 would allow the state to borrow $15 billion in funds for school construction and upgrades across the state, with $9 billion for K-12 facilities and another $6 billion for colleges. Supporters say the funds are badly needed to clean up hazardous materials, such as asbestos and mold, and to test and treat for lead in drinking water.

Although the bond is $15 billion, analysts say the state will likely end up paying another $11-billion in interest, totaling $26 billion.

Critics say the proposition would be a drain on the state’s general fund and — while it doesn’t raise taxes itself — could result in higher taxes at the local level because it would make it easier for local governments to sell bonds.

