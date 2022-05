SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

He said that he is “grateful” that he was vaccinated and has access to treatments like Paxlovid on Twitter.

“I’m following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely,” Newsom wrote in a tweet.

He ended the tweet wishing everyone a “safe & healthy Memorial Day weekend.”