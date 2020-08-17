Watch Live: Gov. Newsom gives Monday COVID-19 update

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom is giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts Monday.

It comes after the state reported a COVID-19 case rate under the state threshold for the fifth consecutive day Sunday.

The state said it will review data before determining if San Diego County will be removed from the state’s monitoring list.

Previously, county and state officials had said if the rate stays below 100 per 100,000 people (it was 91.9 Sunday) for three consecutive days, the county would officially be removed from that list. After an additional 14 consecutive days below that number, K-12 schools could potentially reopen for

in-person teaching, depending on individual school district metrics.