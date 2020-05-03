‘Good day to be a San Diegan’ as people take in reopened beaches

SAN DIEGO — Many people made their way to the San Diego coast to enjoy the first weekend of beach reopenings.

San Diego County beaches reopened this weekend after weeks of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Pacific Beach and at La Jolla Shores, some people could be seen wearing masks and observing appropriate social distancing. Others were not.

Local police kept a close watch on people Saturday, telling them to keep moving if found lounging — still not allowed under COVID-19 guidelines. But San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the vast majority of people followed the directions of authorities.

“If people were sitting around and didn’t know about the order, we would tell them and they would comply,” Gartland said. “There were a few times where we needed to step in with enforcement, but for the most part, it was a good day to be a San Diegan.”

Only jogging, running, swimming and other water activities are allowed under current rules.

Gartland said no citations were handed out Saturday.