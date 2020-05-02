Golf courses reopen, recreational boaters back in water

CORONADO, Calif. – With the County easing restrictions on some recreational activities, golfers were back on the greens and boaters in the waters Friday, the first time in over a month.

“This is what we were born to do,” said Jake, a fisherman who arrived at Glorietta Bay Friday morning. “It’s just nice to be back out here.”

Rowing towards shore in the distance, kayaker David Garcia eventually scrambles to shore, unloading his fishing gear into the back of his truck.

“It was great,” he said. “The fish are biting!”

Garcia’s fear is boating restrictions may come back if crowds get out of control.

“I’d say the one thing on a fisherman’s minds is how are people going to respect the water? A lot of people are concerned there will be a million boats out there and that they won’t be abiding by the regulations, and they would immediately come and shut it down.”

Across Glorietta Bay, Jim Davis steps up to the tee box and connects, thrilled to be back on the course.

“Oh yeah, I’ve missed it,” he said.

“I’ve been getting emails, text messages Facebook and Instagram notifications of people wanting tee times,” said Brian Smock, manager of the Coronado Municipal Course.

He said the course can only take about 200 golfers a day, down from 300 and golfers will need their temperatures taken in the clubhouse registering less than 100 degrees in order to play. Additionally, no one can touch flag sticks, or sand trap rakes, and only people who have ADA needs can use golf carts.

The county says anyone who is doing recreational activities must wear a mask unless they are more than six feet away from other people or they are only with people from their own household. Additionally, boaters can only boat with people from their household.