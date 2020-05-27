Get ready for another hot one: Highs well above 100 in deserts Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Temperatures could reach 113 Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts as warm weather continues in all parts of the county.

High pressure will remain over Southern California through Thursday, resulting in sweltering conditions in the deserts and other inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 76 degrees near the coast, 83 inland, 86 in the western valleys, 94 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 113 in the deserts.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Thursday in the deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those without access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat.

Highs will drop to 112 in the deserts on Thursday, while the mercury in the western valleys will top out in the high-70s to low-80s, forecasters said. Greater cooling will arrive on Friday in the western valleys, but the deserts won’t get relief until Saturday.