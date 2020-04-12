Gas in San Diego hits lowest price since July 2017

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 38th consecutive day Sunday, falling eight-tenths of a cent to $2.925. — the lowest since July 29, 2017.

The average price is 8.4 cents less than a week ago, 53.1 cents lower than one month ago and $1.06 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 67.3 cents since the start of the year.

However the amount the average price is declining is slowing down.

“Oil prices have been fluctuating wildly in recent days,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “We may be nearing a plateau or reaching the bottom of the curve.”