SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out in Pacific Beach Monday, destroying a structure and spreading to nearby powerlines, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

According to SDFD, the blaze began shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chalcedony Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire that appeared to have started in a garage before spreading to a nearby tree and power lines.

The garage, located inside an alley, suffered heavy damage. A second-alarm response was called to the scene, SDFD said.

There were no injuries reported from the blaze and crews were able to put the fire out before it could spread to any other structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours as they mop up the area.