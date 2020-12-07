Gallup: Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s has ever been

TAMPA (WFLA) — A new poll has found that President-elect Joe Biden is already more popular among Americans than President Donald Trump has been at any point during or immediately before his presidency.

In a new Gallup poll, Biden has a 55% favorable rating and a 41% unfavorable rating. The same poll gives Trump a 42% favorable rating and a 57% unfavorable rating.

A look across all the polling shows that Trump’s favorable rating has usually been in the 30s or 40s, such as in the Gallup poll. In the network exit poll, it was 46%.

Biden’s current rating is the highest it has been since February 2019, two months before he declared his candidacy for president when it was 56%.