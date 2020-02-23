Full mechanical inspection planned for bus in fatal crash

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Sunday were still trying to determine what caused a deadly bus crash that killed three women and sent 18 people to the hospital.

Only one of the victims, a 5-year-old boy, was listed in life-threatening condition, CHP told FOX 5 Sunday.

The charter bus crashed just after 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities said the driver lost control and rolled several times before landing upside down on an embankment.

Several people were thrown from the bus as it rolled. One of the deceased victims was found pinned underneath the bus.

CHP officials said it appeared most passengers were not wearing seat belts.

“The bus is equipped with three-point harness seat belts with every seat,” Sgt. Curtis Martin with the CHP said. “We don’t know at this point who was wearing seat belts and who was not wearing seat belts.”

The bus is owned by Executive Lines Inc. and was traveling to Tijuana after making multiple pickups at several locations. All survivors were transported to local hospitals except the driver, who only had minor injuries.

“We got a full statement from the driver,” Martin said. “The driver was 100% cooperative, and so he’s given a full statement and everything. He was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.”

Though some possible factors have been ruled out, it’s still unclear what caused the crash.

“We don’t know exactly why he lost control,” Martin said. “It was raining at the time; it wasn’t raining very hard, but it was raining, and the road was wet. So he did spin out at one point and went over the side of the road.”

Martin said the bus would get a full mechanical inspection, which will include a device on board that may prove especially useful as investigators try to piece together what happened.

“Getting the information off of the event data recorder that was on board — it’s like a black box for an airplane,” Martin said. “That’s going to be part of the investigation.”