Friend of murdered Vista man speaks out

VISTA, Calif. – Friends of a man who officials say was stabbed by four teens in Vista over the weekend are speaking out and fundraising for the victim’s family.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says the stabbing happened near the intersection of West Vista Way and Valencia Drive, a busy area near the victim, 45-year-old Joshua Virginia’s home.

“Really a shock that it would happen to a person who lived the right kind of life and was in such an area that nobody would’ve thought a shady part of town or anything like that,” said Preston Gregory, a coworker and friend of Virginia’s.

The sheriff’s department announced the arrest of four teenagers Monday, all 15 to 16 years old and charged with murder. A reason for the seemingly random act of violence has yet to come to light.

“The industry he was in was putting out deterrence and preventative measures for crimes and then this is perpetrated on him,” Gregory said.

Gregory worked with Virginia for more than a decade at American Security Group, where Virginia was an electrician.

“Got to be really good friends, he was like a mentor, like a brother after working with him for so long,” Gregory said.

Virginia was a proud Navy veteran and native of the area, born in Oceanside and living in Vista at the time of the stabbing.

“The one thing I learned from Josh was that his primary focus in life, his main thing that mattered to him in this world, was his family," Gregory said.

A devoted father, Virginia leaves behind a wife and two girls.

Friends are hoping to help support Virginia’s family after the tragedy and have started fundraising efforts.