Free meals provided for Alpine Union School District students

ALPINE, Calif. – The Alpine Union School District is providing students with free meals for pick up during school closures.

The district said it recognizes that it is a stressful time for many families in the community and is hoping the service will help them alleviate some of the stress.

The district offers meals once a week on Mondays and families can pick them up at Boulder Oaks Elementary School between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Meals will be provided for any students 18-years-old and younger and up to five kids per car, according to the school district.

Parents are asked to pull up to the curb and open their trunk while remaining inside their vehicle. This will allow the Alpine Union staff to practice social distancing.