SAN DIEGO — Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego County during the summer months, the organization announced Wednesday.

The free offerings will be open to the community and will include food, diapers and other necessary day-to-day supplies.

Rock Church says, “summer months often see an increase in need as students are not receiving free meals at school that are provided during the school year.”

The food distributions are set to occur weekly at the different Rock Church campuses.

Food distribution schedule:

–Rock Church San Marcos, located at 1370 West San Marcos Boulevard, will host every first Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church City Heights, located at 4001 El Cajon Boulevard, will host every second Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church Point Loma, located at 2277 Rosecrans Street, will host every third Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church Chula Vista, located at 2015 Birch Road, will host every fourth Thursday of the month.

–Rock Church El Cajon, located at 808 Jackman Street, will host every third Tuesday of the month.

The distribution of groceries and supplies will begin at 12 p.m. for the San Marcos location and at 10 a.m. for City Heights, El Cajon, Chula Vista and Point Loma. Rock Church said the distribution ends when supplies run out for the day.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, partner or donate to Rock Church’s distribution efforts can connect with the organization here.

According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition, over one million San Diegans are currently at risk of facing hunger, including more than 284,000 children.

Rock Church says the community is invited to get free food and supplies as “times continue to be challenging” amid 40-year high inflation.