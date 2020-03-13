Francis Parker School to transition to online

SAN DIEGO — Francis Parker will close its campuses and transition to online classes, the private school announced Thursday.

The Linda Vista and Mission Hills campuses will close Friday, March 13. Online courses will begin March 25 and continue to at least April 17.

The school will move its Spring Break from the week of April 13 to the week of March 16.

During the closure, all academic, athletic and other activities have been canceled or postponed.

The school said it “does not have a current concern of active exposure to coronavirus.”