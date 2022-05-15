SAN DIEGO – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… blood moon?

People all across the world turned their eyes to the sky Sunday evening as a total lunar eclipse created a red-hued moon.

According to Space.com, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth falls perfectly in line between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon’s surface.

While these types of natural phenomenons typically come once every two to three years according to Live Science, North America will most likely see a second event in 2022, slated to take place on Nov. 8.

Of course, FOX 5 viewers were out and about Sunday evening, snapping pictures of the special moon. Below, you can see some of the compiled photos of the total lunar eclipse submitted to FOX 5:

Blood moon (Credit: Ian Shivers)

Blood moon (Credit: Kathy Meagher-Fernandes)

Blood moon (Credit: Roberta Horne)

Blood moon (Credit: Ruth Harrison)

Blood moon (Credit: Kim DeCew)

Blood moon (credit: Kim DeCew)

Blood moon (Credit: Dan Wyman)

Blood moon (Credit: Mike Long)

Blood moon (Credit: Mike Curran)

Blood moon (Credit: Dan Wyman)