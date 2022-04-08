SAN DIEGO – A young man who was killed while changing a tire on a local highway Thursday evening was identified as 22-year-old Dave Post II, a player for the San Diego Silverbacks football team.

“It’s been hard to fathom — it’s just been hard to grasp,” said head coach Elliot Limbrick. “He was the glue to our team — by his leadership, his caring.”

Post, a second-year receiver on the team, was changing a flat tire in the center median along State Route 54 in National City when another vehicle hit his car, which then struck Post.

A teammate had gone to help Post and witnessed the collision. He called Coach Kimbrick after the 22-year-old was taken to the hospital.

“I notified the team what was going on so that our prayers can go out, do all we can spiritually. Then about an hour later, we got another phone call saying that he had passed,” said Limbrick.

The Silverbacks are part of the LaBelle Developmental Football League. The coach says it’s a tight-knit team and this is like losing a member of the family.

“He would come over at least once a week and take the trash out just because it was full. He would say, ‘Auntie, did you cook something?’ — and always send him home with food, whatever he needed and we needed him,” said Lisa Limbrick, the team’s general manager.

The team plays Saturday in Los Angeles and coach Limbrick says there hasn’t been any question about whether or not the game will go on. Both sides plan to hold a moment of silence before the game to honor Post. The Silverbacks will run their first offensive play with only ten players, with Post as the missing player.

“I think everybody is really gonna take that energy and play for Dave,” said Lisa.

The team has set up a GoFundMe account on its website, found here, to help Post’s parents with funeral costs.