CARLSBAD, Calif. — Good news for those who were hoping to make a trip to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

On Sunday, officials announced that the regular season would be extended through Sunday, May 15, as more than 14 acres of flowers are still in bloom. Tickets for the new dates will be available beginning on Monday, May 9, at 9 a.m.

The extension comes after a busy Mother’s Day weekend where visits reached pre-pandemic levels.

“It has been awesome. This is my first time coming here so this has been really awesome to see all the flowers,” said one mother who spent her Sunday at the North County property. “We drove three hours to come here so it was really exciting.”

Frank Clark, general manager of the Flower Fields, says an estimated 8,500 people visited the blooms on Sunday, alone.

“It’s a celebration of Mother’s Day,” said Clark. “We made bouquets for moms. We actually made over 600 bouquets today.”

He says on a good weekend about six thousand visitors come out to the flower fields. This year, Clark said attendance is back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We were open last year but everyone had a mask on last year so this is the first year where we’re kind of back to normal and it was a good Mother’s Day,” said the general manager.

If you are unable to make it out to the Flower Fields this year, the property reopens in March.