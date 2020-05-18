Fletcher, Jacob propose $34M local stimulus package

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Dianne Jacob are proposing a $34 million stimulus package to help local businesses.

Fletcher and Jacob want to use $34 million in federal money from the CARES Act to fund aid for local business and services for mental health and child care.

The proposal includes $17 million for restaurants and small businesses, $15 million for behavioral health services and $2 million for child welfare services.

The supervisors plan to present their proposal to the full Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News