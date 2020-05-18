Fletcher, Jacob propose $34M local stimulus package

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Dianne Jacob are proposing a $34 million stimulus package to help local businesses.

Fletcher and Jacob want to use $34 million in federal money from the CARES Act to fund aid for local business and services for mental health and child care.

The proposal includes $17 million for restaurants and small businesses, $15 million for behavioral health services and $2 million for child welfare services.

The supervisors plan to present their proposal to the full Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday.