Flames gut RV parked near Escondido home

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A motor home caught fire early Saturday morning in North County, threatening a home nearby until firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. along Country Club Drive in Escondido.

Witnesses said they thought they heard explosions coming from inside the RV, though what exactly started the fire was not immediately clear.

No one was injured in the blaze and the nearby home was not damaged by the flames, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.