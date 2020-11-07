Flag from San Diego to fly in DC on Veterans Day

A flag created by the Spirit of Liberty Foundation was unveiled in San Diego Friday before it is flown to Washington, D.C. for this year’s Veteran’s Day ceremony.

SAN DIEGO — A group unveiled a flag in San Diego Friday before it is flown to Washington, D.C., for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation revealed what they call America’s Flag at a ceremony on Friday. It features official flags from all 50 states sewn together to create one big flag that measures 25-feet by 30-feet. The group says the flag symbolically unites Americans.

Spirit of Liberty Chairman Richard Rovsek said the idea for the flag came during the organization’s Operation Thank You, the Relay in the Sky, a nationwide effort to honor veterans, first responders and healthcare professionals in 98 cities across all 50 states.

“Jim and I sat over at lunch one day and said, ‘Why don’t we create a way to thank the healthcare heroes and our first responders and our veterans?’ And we came up with an idea called the Relay in the Sky, Operation Thank You,” Rovsek said.

They got a group of private pilots together who crisscrossed the United States, thanking the men and women working to keep Americans safe.

“As a result, we started collecting flags from the governors and we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could put these together?'” Rovsek said. “This has never been done before. This is the first time these flags have ever been assembled.”

The flag will be flown to the West Lawn of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to be carried down the National Mall on Veterans Day by veterans, healthcare professionals, hospital staff, first responders, police and firefighters.

“This is America, and our goal is that this helps bring America together, especially during these difficult times,” Rovsek said.

Just 10 days after it was unveiled, Rovsek said they’ve already been asked if the flag can be flown during other parades.

“This flag will have a life of its own. It will travel across America and be part of great ceremonies honoring this nation for years to come,” Rovsek said.