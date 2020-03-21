First weekend of California stay-at-home order hits millions

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Some 40 million Californians are coping with their first weekend under a statewide order requiring them to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The order that took effect Friday bars people from meeting in groups larger than 10 people and urges them to stay at home unless they must get food, prescriptions or medical care, exercise or help vulnerable relatives or neighbors.
With most businesses closed, parents are working from home while trying to juggle family duties and deal with youngsters who are being taught online because their classrooms are closed.