First weekend of California stay-at-home order hits millions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Traffic is light on East First Street after the new restrictions went into effect at midnight as the coronavirus pandemic spreads on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order for Californias 40 million residents except for necessary activities in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Some 40 million Californians are coping with their first weekend under a statewide order requiring them to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The order that took effect Friday bars people from meeting in groups larger than 10 people and urges them to stay at home unless they must get food, prescriptions or medical care, exercise or help vulnerable relatives or neighbors.

With most businesses closed, parents are working from home while trying to juggle family duties and deal with youngsters who are being taught online because their classrooms are closed.