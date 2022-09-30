SAN DIEGO — 85 Vietnam War veterans are heading to Washington D.C. for the weekend marking the first time Honor Flight San Diego has done an all-Vietnam veteran flight.

The organization chose the Navy HA(L)-3 Seawolves for Friday’s flight. The veterans and their guardians arrived at the airport dark and early for their 8 a.m. Alaska Airlines flight.

Over the weekend they will visit the memorials that were built In honor of their service and sacrifice, like the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

The Seawolves FOX 5 spoke with said they were appreciative of what Honor Flight does. Some were even brought to tears.

“Unbelievable. I can’t… I’m emotional. it’s crazy.” said Roger Georges, a Vietnam veteran and member of the Seawolves

“We’ve always taken our World War II and Korea and terminally ill veterans. This is our first flight of all Vietnam veterans and we’ve chosen the Navy HA(L)-3 Seawolves, who were the most decorated unit in Naval aviation history. They were the ones in the Huey helicopters going in to help extract special forces,” said Julie Brightwell, Chair of Honor Flight San Diego.

“I know these veterans today are going to relive those moments with their friends, their brothers… and I’m just so excited for them and I know in spirit, my husband, Bill, and many others who have passed recently, we’ll all be with them on the flight of honor,” said Suzi Summer, whose husband died 10 months ago.

The veterans return on Sunday at 1 pm. There will be a homecoming celebration at the airport starting at noon that the public is invited to attend.

Honor Flight organizers suggest you park at 851 Harbor Drive and take the shuttle if you plan to join the homecoming.