Firefighters quickly extinguish home engulfed in flames

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters quickly extinguished flames that engulfed a home in Bonsall Saturday, officials said.

The two-story single-family home in the 1600 block of Dentro De Lomas Road was reported on fire at 2:44 p.m., said Capt. John Choi, public information officer for the North County Fire Protection District.

The first fire truck arrived at the home at 2:55 p.m. and the fire was fully contained by 3:20 p.m.

Firefighters were mopping up after the fire was contained and investigators were looking into the source of the fire, Choi said.

Choi said investigators were not sure whether the house was occupied.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

33.268157 -117.214311