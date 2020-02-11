Firefighters extinguish house chimney fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire that damaged an Oceanside home in the Mira Costa neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday at a two-story house in the 2100 block of Tiffany Drive, just west of Rancho Del Oro Drive, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Scott Stein said.

Crews arrived and found flames coming from the chimney, Stein said.

Some firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, while others were sent inside to check if the flames had extended into the home and ensure that all residents had been evacuated, he said.

Oceanside Fire crews, with the help of the Vista Fire Department, had the flames knocked down within 35 minutes, Stein said.

It was not immediately clear if the fire extended into the home or if the residents were displaced.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.